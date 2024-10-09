Hxro (HXRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.48 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. Hxro has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $1,459.27 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is blog.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.com.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

