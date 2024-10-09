Hermez Network Price Tops $3.79 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $138.65 million and $2,833.66 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00006106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014541 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,091.88 or 0.99983109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.8443658 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,201.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

