KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0006

KOK (KOK) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. KOK has a market capitalization of $294,159.40 and approximately $119,452.95 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014541 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,091.88 or 0.99983109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00055927 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $128,069.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.