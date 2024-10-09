Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $275.82 million and $18.03 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,698,113,335 coins and its circulating supply is 19,012,157,909 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

