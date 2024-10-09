Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $31.05 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $31.05 million and $673,673.88 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,107.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.63 or 0.00524343 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00030257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00073172 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,119,797 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 388,119,796.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08092336 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $796,095.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

