Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 25th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
Shares of EFC opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 73.16, a current ratio of 73.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $13.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
