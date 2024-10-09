Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on October 31st

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.