WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Increases Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.954 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

WPP has raised its dividend by an average of 56.8% per year over the last three years. WPP has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WPP to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. WPP has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPP. Citigroup upgraded WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPP

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.