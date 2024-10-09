PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3813 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of PFXNZ stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Get PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 alerts:

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.