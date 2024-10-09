CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

CuriosityStream has a dividend payout ratio of -100.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CuriosityStream to earn ($0.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,000.0%.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 58,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $65,963.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,053.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CuriosityStream news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $177,665.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,356.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Nikzad sold 58,896 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $65,963.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,053.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,673 shares of company stock worth $379,977. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

