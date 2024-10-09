Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

Shares of Waterdrop stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $473.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of -0.25. Waterdrop has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $93.04 million for the quarter.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

