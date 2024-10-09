VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (GLOW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 9th

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0648 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.
VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67. VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $26.63.
