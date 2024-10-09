Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

ACV stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

