Head to Head Analysis: BioLargo (BLGO) and Its Rivals

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BioLargo to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -7.97 BioLargo Competitors $6.64 billion $206.77 million 65.35

This table compares BioLargo and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BioLargo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BioLargo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1277 1595 46 2.51

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 8.41%. Given BioLargo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

BioLargo has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s competitors have a beta of 1.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLargo competitors beat BioLargo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

BioLargo Company Profile

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

