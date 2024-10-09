Creative Planning Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Creative Planning grew its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 78.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after buying an additional 136,217 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Stephens upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $138.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $134.97.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,714.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $463,725.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,557.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,205 shares of company stock worth $10,089,374 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.