Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,369 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 288,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,440.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,041,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 973,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 356,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TAK stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

