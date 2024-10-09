Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,583,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $904,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 173.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PPC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

