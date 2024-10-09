Creative Planning Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $137.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.78. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAMR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.