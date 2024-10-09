Creative Planning Buys 11,594 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 122.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $116,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $585,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $323,674.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,596.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,849.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday.

Sanmina stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

