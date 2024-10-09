Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FNV opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.42. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.83%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

