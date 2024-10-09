AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,232 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,759 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Diodes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 27,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,997,000 after buying an additional 70,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $86.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $70,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,113.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,587. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,921 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DIOD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

