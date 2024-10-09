AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,368 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vicor worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vicor by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 285,699 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.51. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $60.38.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at $564,788.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

