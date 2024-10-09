Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,437 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,307 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad bought 32,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $255,330.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,825,063 shares in the company, valued at $94,009,250.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,278 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $109,543.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 232,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,598.17. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,203 shares of company stock worth $549,922. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $496.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 3.03. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. Research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

