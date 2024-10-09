AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth about $833,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Guess? by 75.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 394,023 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $82,286,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Guess? by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,391 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Trading Down 3.4 %

GES stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Read Our Latest Report on GES

About Guess?

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.