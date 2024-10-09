Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 14,631 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,006.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

