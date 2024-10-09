Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 659 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Littelfuse by 28.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.2 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $256.85 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,522.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,986. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

