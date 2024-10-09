Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Bristow Group worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bristow Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,031,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in Bristow Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 434,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 88,742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bristow Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 45,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bristow Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

In related news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349,005 shares in the company, valued at $132,285,697.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Bristow Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $984.10 million, a P/E ratio of 889.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $359.75 million for the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

