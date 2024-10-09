MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,153 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of MaxCyte worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MaxCyte by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

In other news, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 21,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $80,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,118 shares in the company, valued at $998,427.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 15,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $70,261.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 21,607 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $80,161.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,427.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,850 shares of company stock valued at $307,148. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxCyte Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.39. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 77.97%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

