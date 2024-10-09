Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,033 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Eventbrite worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EB. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EB has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,300.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,300.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 495,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,396.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $265.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

