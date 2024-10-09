14,058 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $860,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,634,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100,512 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 596,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,759,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

