Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,483 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $188.54 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $190.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.57 and a 200 day moving average of $178.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

