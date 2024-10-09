Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 473,216 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 473,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of OPKO Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in OPKO Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 960,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPK shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $381,373.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,971,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,215,579.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 636,444 shares of company stock valued at $21,125,127. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

OPK opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

