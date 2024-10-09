Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 47514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRIM

Primoris Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $242,954.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,391 shares of company stock worth $3,075,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth about $28,089,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 837.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 327,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 288,651 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,584,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at $6,366,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.