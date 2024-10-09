Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 47514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.
In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $242,954.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,391 shares of company stock worth $3,075,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth about $28,089,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 837.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 327,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 288,651 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,584,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at $6,366,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
