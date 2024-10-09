ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 262841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,428,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,038,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,327,000 after buying an additional 199,464 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,676,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,848,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,641,000 after buying an additional 1,552,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

