Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 111,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

