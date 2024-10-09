Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,649 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ZNTL opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.70. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $21.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

