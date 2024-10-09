Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,341 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of Health Catalyst worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 386.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 45,115 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,157,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 65,462 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 212,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,537.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at $928,537.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,362 shares of company stock valued at $256,009. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $462.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

