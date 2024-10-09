Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Trading Up 8.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. 312,469 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 155,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Erdene Resource Development Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$254.50 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 234,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,271.40. Insiders own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

