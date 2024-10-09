Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 47,803 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,803 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EFV stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

