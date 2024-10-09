John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $725.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 35,645 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

