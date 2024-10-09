Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 578,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 242,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.96. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.18 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,715.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,851,715.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $26,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,533.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

