Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$58.34 and last traded at C$58.25, with a volume of 99193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.42. The company has a market cap of C$33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.3857479 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

