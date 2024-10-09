Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 401.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,716 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Zymeworks worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 8,049.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 11.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zymeworks from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Zymeworks Price Performance

ZYME stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 179.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Profile

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.