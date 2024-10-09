Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 100.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 117.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LIVN opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Baird R W raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LivaNova

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.