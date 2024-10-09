Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $614,000 Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACA stock opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,334,863.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,334,863.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens raised shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

