Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $248.29 and last traded at $247.96, with a volume of 49956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.99.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Powell Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day moving average is $162.94.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,704,513.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,265 shares in the company, valued at $145,704,513.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total value of $1,226,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,552. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter worth $1,927,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $1,628,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 471.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

