Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,672,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 888,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$116.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

