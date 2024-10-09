FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,798 ($23.53) and last traded at GBX 1,776 ($23.24), with a volume of 161447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,612 ($21.10).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FD Technologies
FD Technologies Stock Performance
FD Technologies Company Profile
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FD Technologies
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.