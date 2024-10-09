FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDPGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,798 ($23.53) and last traded at GBX 1,776 ($23.24), with a volume of 161447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,612 ($21.10).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

FD Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £492.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,645.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,556.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,403.47.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

