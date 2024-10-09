FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,798 ($23.53) and last traded at GBX 1,776 ($23.24), with a volume of 161447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,612 ($21.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £492.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,645.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,556.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,403.47.

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

