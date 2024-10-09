Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.22 and last traded at C$6.30. 73,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 769,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of C$355.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7856273 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

