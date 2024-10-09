Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 125.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of J.Jill worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 2,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill in the first quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Trading Down 0.1 %

JILL opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. J.Jill, Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $43,553.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,276.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,364.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $43,553.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,276.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,186 shares of company stock worth $563,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

J.Jill Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

